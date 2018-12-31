A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after strangers burst into a Whangamata home with weapons and assaulted him.

The man sustained facial injuries and had to be flown to Waikato Hospital in the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter in the early hours of the morning on Friday.

Police said the offenders were not known to the man and they were "pursuing good lines of inquiry".

The victim, in his 50s, was at his neighbour's house with friends when the attack happened.

Several people entered the house and started beating the man with weapons.

He suffered multiple injuries.