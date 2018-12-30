Serious crashes have closed lanes on two North Island state highways.

State Highway 1 is closed in the Karapiro area between Cambridge and Tirau.

The NZ Transport Agency has asked people to avoid the area and said detours were being set up. Traffic delays are occurring.

SH1 KARAPIRO - ROAD CLOSED - SERIOUS CRASH - 12:20PM

St John said five people had been taken to Waikato Hospital, one suffering serious injuries, and the others minor injuries.

On SH5, between Taupō and Napier, one lane - the one for heading towards Napier - is closed following a head-on crash.

Police said they were called to the SH5 crash at 12.17pm.

The crash, which happened about midday, was about 15km south of the Rangitaiki Tavern - 50km from Taupō and 50km from Napier - and was reported to have involved two cars.

Two helicopters were being sent to the scene and it was understood at least two people were trapped in the vehicles.

It is understood traffic is backed up for several kilometres behind the crash site.