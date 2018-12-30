Neighbours getting too rowdy celebrating the new year? Too bad.

Auckland Council has given Aucklanders license to party as loudly as they want as they enter 2019.

The council has said it will not be attending any party noise complaints between 6pm on December 31, 2018 and 2am on January 1, 2019.

Noise complaints can be made after 2am on the first day of the year by calling 09 301 0101.

Complaints can not be made after the noise has stopped, only while it is happening, as the council goes out to investigate.

There are a number of rules around noise that you need to keep in mind before making a complaint, including the time of the day and the type of noise.

For more information on how to make a noise complaint, visit the Auckland council website.