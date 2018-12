A motorcyclist has been critically injured this evening following a crash in Whangarei.

Emergency services received reports of the incident on Hodgson St, Onerahi around 9pm.

A police spokeswoman said it appears no other vehicle was involved and the rider has been taken to Whangarei Hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit has been notified about the incident, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John also attended the serious crash.