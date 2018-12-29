A man has been missing in the water off Whatipu Beach for more than two hours as emergency services frantically search for him.

It is understood the man was at the beach in West Auckland with family when he was swept out to see.

Two women went into the water to try and help him.

Two swimmers were swept out to sea at Whatipu Beach today. One has been recovered and is pictured here being carried to the ambulance. The other swimmer is still missing.

One woman went in up to her waist before returning to the beach.

The other made contact with the man but could not get him to safety.

She has since made it back to the beach and was rushed away in an ambulance.

The man's family remain waiting at the water's edge and are extremely distraught.

Police received reports of an incident in the water at Whatipu Rd near Huia at 1.30pm.

In a statement released just after 3pm they confirmed that a swimmer had "entered the water and had not come out".

"Another swimmer was also out in the water at the same time, but has since returned to shore and is being attended to by emergency services," police said.

"There are currently a number of local boats, and emergency service vessels out on the water, including the police helicopter Eagle, looking for the missing swimmer."

The search is being controlled by the Coastguard.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter are also helping with the search.

More information will be provided by emergency services later this afternoon.

According to marineweather.co.nz there is an 0.8m swell off Whatipu Beach today and 5 knot winds.

The beach is not patrolled by surf lifesavers.

The closest manned beach is understood to be Kare Kare.