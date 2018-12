Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a church in Levin.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire at LevinLife Church at about 1.45am this morning.

A spokesman said the church was well involved in fire when crews arrived.

Six crews fought the blaze in the church hall, which has now been put out.

One appliance remains at the scene and fire investigators will be working to determine the cause today.