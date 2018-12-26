Emergency services are at the scene where a body has been found in Takanini, South Auckland, this evening.

Police told the Herald the body was located on Maru Rd and was reported to police at 8.40pm.

A nearby resident said emergency services have closed off the road from the public.

She said there are dozens of police cars and ambulances on the scene and an examination looks to be underway, with officers taking photographs of the scene.

At this stage, the circumstances around the death are not known the police spokeswoman said.