It was all colour, fancy frocks and a touch of vintage that proved the winning formulas in this year's Boxing Day Ellerslie Fashion in the Field.

The glorious sunshine at Wednesday's Boxing Day Races at Ellerslie was welcome after a few days of rain, and allowed 12,000 punters a chance to show their best wears.

Two Aucklanders - Soraya Gurney and Patric Seng - took out the best dressed female and male awards at the 31st Fashion in the Fields event.

Gurney, 33, wore a phoenix print dress which she bought from an online boutique store and customised, alongside a custom hat from local milliner Claire Hahn and a Collette Dinnigan bag.

"I just loved the pattern, and then built the rest of the outfit around it."

Soraya Gurney (left) and Patric Seng, winners of the womens and mens Fashion in the Fields competition during the Boxing Day Races at Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Getty Images

It was her second time entering after being a finalist at Melbourne Cup Day at Ellerslie this year.

"It was my first time on a runway. It was very nerve-wracking, but amazing. Winning feels like a dream. I think I am hooked on it now."

Seng, 31, went for a "classic English gentleman" look, with a suit from Aquila in Melbourne, fitted white shirt from Institute, shoes from a vintage store in Hong Kong and an umbrella he "found in his garage".

"The look I am going for is very classic English gentleman."

It was a second victory for Seng, who lives in Ellerslie, having won in 2013.

He runs a modelling agency and is a model himself, having been part of New York Fashion Week two years ago.

Fashions in the Field winners Soraya Gurney (third from left) and Patric Seng (third from right) alongside the judges at Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Michael Neilson

The winning outfits were in part decided by Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, herself something of a fashionista.

The 24-year-old, in town for the ASB Classic starting on December 31, said it was her first time judging a fashion event.

"I have never done anything like that, but I am really into fashion. I felt like I had a lot of power deciding."

Judges had to assess different aspects of the outfits, including hats and other accessories.

"I just went for the most wild, fashion-forward, what you are supposed to dress like today, right?"

Bouchard arrived in Auckland yesterday, her second New Zealand visit since the ASB Classic in 2013.

"It feels good. I just arrived yesterday from Hawaii so I missed the holidays in Canada, but everyone is so warm and welcoming here."

She was looking forward to doing some travelling as well as competing, including a helicopter trip around the region on Friday.

Her fellow judges were Sarah Stuart, Hannah Marinkovich, Tracey Dalton and Lourdaiz Ah Chong.

Away from the catwalk, in the $200,000 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic, victory went to to Opie Bosson riding Danzdanzdance – a horse that has been syndicated by Kiwi supermodel Kylie Bax.

Auckland Racing Club CEO Paul Wilcox said he was thrilled with how the day unfolded.

"The Boxing Day races is a significant event on Auckland Racing Club's calendar, and the city's calendar as a whole.

"It's the perfect combination of thoroughbred racing, time with family and, of course, high-end raceday fashion."

Finalists in the 31st consecutive Hawaiian Airlines Fashions in the Field competition at the Boxing Day Races at Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Michael Neilson

The crowd was a mix of old-timers, social groups of young and old, and those attending their first races, including Olesia Aleksandrova and Naweed Faghiryar.

"I've had one bet but had no luck," Faghiryar said.

He also entered the Fashion in the Fields best dressed competition, sporting a green suit jacket and cream chinos.

"It is our first time here and we are really enjoying the atmosphere."

Olesia Aleksandrova and Naweed Faghiryar enjoying their first Boxing Day Races at Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Michael Neilson

George Hitchcock was there for his fifth Boxing Day races, while for his partner Pernilla Scott it was her first time.

It seemed neither experience nor beginner's luck were paying off for the duo, though.

"We have done a whole lot of $20 bets, but overall we are slightly down," Hitchcock said.

"It has been a great day though, great atmosphere," said Scott.

The crowd at the 2018 Boxing Day Races at Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Michael Neilson

Chris Reid, of Corporate Security Group, said from what he had seen it been a relatively "well behaved" crowd.

"We have had to kick a few people out for things like being too intoxicated, but nothing major. All in all it has been a pretty good day."