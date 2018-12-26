A house fire in Oamaru is well ablaze and threatening neighbouring properties, with firefighters swarming to the scene.

Emergency service have rushed the fire on Reed St, which runs parallel to State Highway 1.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire engines from Oamaru were in attendance, with another three en route from neighbouring towns.

"At this stage everybody is clear of the house and we are just trying to stop it spreading to the neighbouring properties."

Two police cars were also at the scene of the blaze.

Smoke was billowing from the house, which had been significantly damaged.

At least 15 firefighters were battling the fire, some wearing breathing apparatus.

A baby stroller and three children's bicycles were on the lawn.

Firefighters were also on a neighbouring property, but it was unclear if the fire had spread there.

About 100 people were watching the blaze, with the smoke from it visible from the centre of town.

Emergency services have blocked off part of the street.

