Raju, 27, who goes by “Chris”, had been arguing with his partner when she called Rakin asking for help moving out, Crown prosecutor Madeleine Purcell explained in her opening address.

“They had been friends for five or so years and there was nothing romantic about the relationship,” she said.

“However, Mr Raju was not happy about it.”

Prosecutors say Raju overheard the call and threatened to kill Rankin if he came to the property.

When Raju’s partner relayed the threat, Rankin told her he would bring a machete and it would cause Raju to back down, jurors were told.

Rankin arrived about 10 or 15 minutes later with his partner, authorities said. His partner filmed their arrival on her mobile phone, showing Rankin throwing his machete into the bushes as he began pounding on the door, jurors were told. The jury has not yet seen the footage.

After no one opened the locked door, Rankin retrieved the machete and jumped the back fence, entering the home through a ranch slider, prosecutors said. The two men confronted each other in a hallway and Rankin was stabbed in the chest.

But he didn’t die immediately, Purcell said, explaining that Rankin was able to remove the knife from his body and use the same weapon to stab Raju.

The defendant was later hospitalised with a punctured lung and a stab wound to his back.

Rhodes insisted there was never a moment during the confrontation that Raju wasn’t acting in self-defence.

“He didn’t want Mr Rankin to die, but if he didn’t arm himself ... there’s every chance he could have been the one to die,” Rhodes said.

His client, Rhodes said, was “attacked with a machete during a home invasion” by someone who was enraged and yelling, “That c*** is getting f***ed!”.

“When attacked in his own home ... what else was he supposed to do other than defend himself?”

Justice Michele Wilkinson-Smith sent jurors home today immediately after the lawyers’ brief addresses. The first witnesses are expected to give evidence on Wednesday, with the trial expected to end by early next week.

