Updated

Support worker taunts vulnerable woman, shares video without consent

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall said the complaint was serious and raised concerns about a support worker’s verbal maltreatment of a vulnerable consumer with dual disabilities and a history of challenging behaviour.

A support worker filmed herself taunting and threatening a woman with a history of challenging behaviour.

She then shared the video with other people and described the woman as a “c**t” in a string of text messages.

A complaint from the support worker’s daughter was later filed with the service

Save

