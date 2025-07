Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A hunter who died on Rakiura Stewart Island on Saturday is understood to have been shot.

The Herald has been told that the incident occurred on the South Lords River hunting block and was part of a hunting party of nine.

Police were notified of the title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/stewart-island-hunting-death-search-and-rescue-find-man-dead-near-lords-river-police-investigating/S2DKKTJBTZF5HPBAIS37OIU3MY/">incident at around midday on Saturday after a personal locator beacon (PLB) was activated.

A search and rescue (SAR) team was deployed to the island via helicopter, and found the man deceased.