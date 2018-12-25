One 17-year-old boy has been found deceased inside a ute which was recovered from the Whanganui River this afternoon.

The four-wheel-vehicle went off Victoria Avenue Bridge near Anzac Parade last night and was recovered by the police dive squad earlier today.

At this stage it appears the man was the only occupant of the car, police said in a statement.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

A vehicle that crashed off the Whanganui City Bridge has been recovered. One person died in the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may be of assistance."

Whanganui District Council announced earlier this morning local iwi had imposed a rahui, a ban on fishing and using the river, which would likely be lifted on December 27.

The Police Dive Squad arrived on site about 1pm.

An emergency services staffer at the scene said it was "a sad start to Christmas" but declined to elaborate.

Police would like anyone with information to step forward and get in touch.

Information can be passed on to Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.