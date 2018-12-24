A person has suffered burns after a bin fire this evening in Grey Lynn.

Neighbours reported hearing a "massive boom" about 8.10pm coming from near the Samoan church on Crummer Rd.

A resident said he heard the apparent explosion from his house and people appeared to be spilling out from the church.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed fire personnel were responding to a bin fire and one person had suffered burns.

She had no information about how seriously the person was injured or how the fire had started.

Police said they received a call at 8.10pm from someone who heard a "loud bang".