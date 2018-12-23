Incredible footage has emerged of a kneeboarder's dramatic close encounter with a large orca.

The footage was shot on a drone by Sam Kynman-Cole yesterday morning at Tindalls Bay and Big Manly Bay at Whangaparaoa, Auckland.

"A kneeboarder was 'surprised' by an inquisitive orca while waiting for the tow rope," Kynman-Cole said.

"Later, a family in a boat interact with and were followed by a pod of orca."

The orca swims around the kneeboarder as they attempt to grab a line from the boat before swimming underneath them.

He told Stuff it was only the second time he had filmed the animals.

"I was trying to look for them and then I saw a speed boat with a person kneeboarding off the back. They came and it [the orca] just came, all interested.

"I wasn't surprised, I have seen them being inquisitive before but I did think it was very cool.

"I was looking at the footage afterwards and I saw that the orca had blown a bubble. That was quite interesting as that's quite unique, I haven't seen them doing that before."

Orca are found around the country's coastline.

The Department of Conservation advises people not to deliberately swim within 100m of orca and for boats to stay at least 50m away.