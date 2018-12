Rescue teams are again looking for a missing swimmer at a popular Hawke's Bay waterfall after the search was suspended overnight.

The person had earlier reportedly failed to resurface after diving into water at Maraetotara Falls, near Hastings, at 5.30pm yesterday, police say.

At about 7.30pm, the search was suspended overnight.

Police confirmed search teams had returned to the scene at 8.30am today to continue to look for the missing person.