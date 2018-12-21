They say it's the most wonderful time of the year - but for inmates in New Zealand prisons Christmas Day is much the same as any other day.

About 10,000 men and women will locked up in 17 prisons this month as the nation celebrates Christmas and New Year.

They won't celebrate on January 31 but they will be treated on Christmas Day - to a point.

Corrections Acting National Commissioner Ben Clark today released details of what the inmates will do and eat on December 25.

He said a "modest" lunch, prepared by prisoners learning hospitality skills through employment in prison kitchens, will consist of chicken and vegetables, while cold meat and salads will be served for dinner.

A vegetarian option of chickpea and pumpkin casserole would also be whipped up.

Christmas lunch in prison will consist of chicken and veges and two mini fruit mince pies - all cooked up by inmates. Photo/Corrections

All Christmas Day meals are prepared and cooked by prisoners in the prison kitchens under the guidance of qualified catering instructors.

Prisoners will also get two mini fruit mince pies each to mark the day.

"Our Christmas menu will feed up to 10,000 prisoners in our care," Clark said.

"We're able to mark the special day with a few small changes to our normal menu, which meet both nutritional and budgetary requirements."

Clark said Christmas can be a difficult time for prisoners' families - and Corrections held whānau days in the lead-up where children could take part in festive activities with their mum or dad.

"For prisoners, Christmas Day is much the same as any other day, but, where possible, we offer additional sports and other activities for individuals in our care," he explained.

Corrections staff, prisoners and community-based offenders have also been giving back to their local communities in the build up to the festive season.

Inmates at Auckland Prison have been busy restoring children's bikes to donate to kids in care. Photo/Corrections

Prisoners at Otago Corrections Facility and Invercargill Prison have used their carpentry skills to build toys for children spending Christmas in hospital, while prisoners at Auckland Prison have been busy restoring children's bikes to donate to kids in care.

Meanwhile staff and prisoners at Tongariro Prison, alongside Taupo Quiltmakers, have made quilts for Age Concern Taupo.

Community Corrections staff in Manawatu have worked with their colleagues from the Ministry of Social Development to deliver care packages to vulnerable families in Palmerston North, and make sure that people know where to get help if they need it during the holidays.

"Christmas can be a difficult, lonely and sometimes stressful time for the people that we work with in the community," said Clark.

"It's been great to see our staff focussing on community safety by making sure that people can access support if things are getting tough for them."

Freshly harvested produce grown by prisoners across the country has been donated to local foodbanks and charities. Photo/Corrections

Freshly harvested produce grown by prisoners across the country has been donated to local foodbanks and charities, including the Salvation Army on Auckland's North Shore, Women's Refuge in the Hutt Valley and to Te Korowai Ropu for their Love Soup initiative which provides free kai to people in need in the Taupo region.

"At Corrections, we feel it's extremely important for staff and prisoners alike to support the communities we are part of," Clark said.

"Being able to use their skills to make a difference gives prisoners a sense of purpose and pride, especially around Christmas time.

"It can also provide a further step in their journey to turning their lives around."