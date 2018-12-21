COMMENT:
Simon Bridges
Good King Wenceslas looked out
On the fate of Simon
When his troops lay round about
Dense and thick like Simeon.
Brightly shone the road to Hell
Problem after problem
May as well throw in the towel
And surrender the job to Collins.
Iain Lees-Galloway
Dashing through the work
In two hours at the most
Being nice to Czechs
They all sound beyond reproach.
There's one called Karel Sroubek
He got done for drug smuggling
But let's get off his back
Give him Kiwi residency
And great big nice huggings.
O! Galloway-Smith!
Galloway-Smith!
Galloway-Smith's asleep.
Shh.
David Seymour
Away in a daydream
As quiet as a mouse Little Davey Seymour
Parks his bum in the House.
He's the leader of Act
He draws a good pay
But he's no use to the Nats
And is a giant waste of space.
The people of Epsom
They voted him in
Now they sulk in their castles
And guzzle their gin.
Shane Jones
Deck the halls with acts of folly
Fa la la la la la la la la! I am Jones and I am jolly
Fa la la la la la la la la! I'll waste money on a million pine seedlings
Fa la la la la la la la la! Who cares? There's a trough; excuse me, I'm feeding.
Fa la la la la la la la la!
Jami-Lee Ross
You better watch out. You better sit back.
Better get a view I'm tellin' you a fact -
Jami-Lee is gonna return.
Donald Trump
I wish you a Beautiful Christmas. I don't wish you a Fake News Christmas. CNN and the failing New York Times don't even believe in
Christmas. Or a Happy New Year.
The country is doing great,
We're having a ball.
The economy's never been better,
I'll get around to that wall.
And just when you think you've seen enough
I gave you Judge Kavanaugh.
You all hope impeachment's coming
You all hope impeachment's coming
You all hope impeachment's coming
But I'm staying right here. I also wish Chairman Kim a Merry Christmas We have a very good relationship.
He likes me. I like him. We get along.
He wrote me two of the most beautiful letters.
And I think we're going to make a deal.
But if not, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.
Okay? Happy New Year.
Baby Neve
O come let us adore Neve O come let us adore Neve O come let us adore Neve And all babies and little kids. It's Christmas.