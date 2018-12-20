A man has escaped being electrocuted after crashing his vehicle into an electrical "transformer box" by the roadside.

The man in his 20s crashed into the transformer box and suffered multiple injuries when his car left the road at Mauku, near Pukekohe.

The driver of the car was the only occupant. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter

He was initially trapped after the airbag went off.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, but its team elected to send the seriously hurt man to Middlemore Hospital by St John ambulance.

The crash took place in Mauku, near Pukekohe. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter

The helicopter's intensive care paramedic and HEMS doctor accompanied the man in the ambulance, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said.