The man who died after an assault outside Whangārei shops has been named.

He was 52-year-old Edward Martin Townsend.

Police had notified his next of kin and referred the matter to the Coroner.

Police said their sympathies were with his friends and relatives.

Eddie, as he was know to those who came to know him, was taken to Whangārei Hospital after the assault outside Te Mai shops on Maunu Rd on Monday about 6pm, but he died about 1.30am on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and granted interim name suppression preventing him from being named until he appears in the High Court at Whangarei next month.

Eddie had been living in an abandoned shed with his dogs near Jubilee Park for at least the last six months.