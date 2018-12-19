Streets in central Whangārei have been shut down following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said the serious crash happened on Central Ave near First Ave about 1.15pm.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the area as cordons are in place and traffic is being diverted.

A man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Dickson said due to the serious injuries suffered by the man the police serious crash unit had been called to survey the scene.

The roads would remain closed until that had been completed, Dickson said.

"We will try and do it as quickly as possible."