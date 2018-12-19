Kiwis have Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to thank for getting Ikea to New Zealand, the man himself has suggested.

This is because of the Government's decision to open a New Zealand embassy in the Swedish capital Stockholm, he said.

Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, this morning announced its intentions to grant the Ingka Group exclusive rights to explore expansion opportunities in New Zealand.

"We see this as a long-term commitment and investment in New Zealand, building relationships with customers, suppliers and future co-workers," Tolga Öncü, retail operations manager for the Ingka Group said in a statement.

Peters this morning appeared to take credit for the company's move.

"We set up an embassy in Stockholm about two months ago now and the great news is: here comes Ikea to be operating in New Zealand," he told Newstalk ZB.

Asked if New Zealanders had him to thank for Ikea announcement, he said he was "just making the obvious statement".

"They had all these other years they didn't come and now they're coming."

In May, Peters announced New Zealand would be opening an embassy in Stockholm.

It was officially opened in September.

"Sweden and its Nordic neighbours are amongst New Zealand's most natural partners on the global stage," Peters said.

"At this time of global uncertainty, New Zealand needs to work more closely with friends and partners who share our values and our commitment to fair and rules-based global order. New Zealand's new diplomatic presence in Stockholm will help us do that."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Peters praised the Nordic country.

"I have always believed that those four Nordic countries have been the top in economic and social measures for about 20 years – they must know something."

He said he has always wanted to get a better alignment with other Scandinavian countries.

Peters said when he was in Stockholm, he told Swedish officials New Zealand had "enormous opportunity."

He said there was a lot of interest from the Swedes about New Zealand and "the take up of interest was quite fascinating".