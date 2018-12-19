National calls for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to dismiss Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha following "damning" investigation into his behaviour.

The two women who laid bullying complaints against Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha want to know what action the police top brass will take following the "damning" IPCA findings.

A report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority found his behaviour at times was unprofessional and inappropriate for a senior executive.

Some of the incidents could be described as bullying, as the word is commonly understood, but his actions did not the workplace definition which requires "persistence", the IPCA found.

The IPCA found Haumaha asserted his authority "aggressively" in an argument with one of the women by putting his leg on the chair in front of her, which was intimidating "whether it was designed to be or not".

Haumaha's treatment of another woman was "belittling and humiliating", said the IPCA, and his general approach to the joint project was unnecessarily "autocratic".

The second most senior police officer in the country also acted improperly by approaching staff for support when the Herald started investigating the bullying allegations, the IPCA found, as they could not feel they could refuse without fear of repercussions for their career.

Haumaha also acted improperly by divulging private and confidential information about one of the complaints - sent to him by her former manager at Corrections - in an attempt to discredit her, the IPCA found.

The two women who laid complaints after the Herald first broke the story in August said the findings of the IPCA were concerning.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha's behaviour was at times inappropriate and unprofessional, according to the IPCA. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

"The report describes Deputy Commissioner Haumaha's behaviour at work towards us and our colleagues as humiliating, intimidating, inappropriate, aggressive, unprofessional and belittling.

"None of these are words that should apply to anyone's experiences working in the public service, and it is even more concerning when these describe the behaviour of the second highest ranked police officer in the country."

The women were particularly upset about Haumaha receiving private and confidential employee information from Corrections, with the email then sent to others.

The IPCA found Haumaha's intention was to discredit the complainant.

"We find this nothing short of 'dirty politics' and expected more integrity from our country's top police officers," the women said.

The complainants pointed out the IPCA made no recommendations - and they now want to know what the police intend to do, given the criticisms of the police oversight body.

"We know these matters are bigger than us and we want this opportunity to support other women and men to be safe at work.

"We need to be assured that the standards that are being promoted by the State Services Commission are being followed."

A report by the SSC into how Justice and Corrections handled their concerns when originally raised in 2016 is expected to be released today.

National Party leader Simon Bridges described the report as "damning" and called for the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to dismiss Haumaha.

"It was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who appointed Wally Haumaha. She now has to take responsibility and dismiss the man that she appointed to one of the most senior and powerful roles in the country," said Bridges.

"It would be unconscionable for Mr Haumaha to stay in this constitutionally important role given the seriousness of the IPCA findings."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is considering the IPCA report into Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha. Cartoon / Rod Emerson.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said she was considering the IPCA report and would respond later today.

Three women - two senior policy analysts from Justice and one from Corrections - walked out of Police National Headquarters in June 2016 and refused to return because of Haumaha's alleged verbal bullying.

Two of the women laid formal complaints with the police this year after the Herald broke the story in August.

The IPCA report jars with the Government Inquiry which cleared the appointment process which led to Haumaha's promotion to Deputy Commissioner in May.

Mary Scholtens, QC, found there was no formal complaint for the Police Commissioner Mike Bush to consider as part of the State Services Commission panel which recommended Haumaha as one of two candidates for the job.

Even if there had been a formal complaint, Scholtens found the likely consequence would be the concerns would have formed part of Commissioner Mike Bush's assessment of Haumaha's leadership style.

And Bush already knew Haumaha could "forceful" and "demanding", said Scholtens, because of a blunt appraisal of his strengths and weaknesses for a previous promotion.

Scholtens characterised the bullying allegations as Haumaha's adoption of a "direct, police style-approach" to a multi-agency project, "where a more orthodox public sector approach may have been appropriate".

Her findings disappointed the two women who made complaints.

"We want to be clear; we complained," they told the Herald after the Government Inquiry was released.

"We struggled to get our complaints about Deputy Commissioner Haumaha's behaviour taken seriously. We came up against impenetrable systemic barriers."