Most kids are excited about nothing more than an upcoming visit from Santa at this time of year - but not 4-year-old Zander Miezenbeek.

The police mega-fan got to set foot inside the Tauranga Police Station for a very special tour on Wednesday afternoon, which to Zander was better than anything from Santa's sack.

His mother Rachel said Zander was over the moon that he got an invitation to visit the police station in Tauranga.

"He was more excited for this than Christmas," said his mother.

Zander was treated to a walkabout inside the station and was even gifted a backpack and a small stuffed police dog toy, who he promptly named Delta.

He was a dedicated police enthusiast - a toy cop car was at the top of his wish list for Santa and he exclusively wore police-related clothing.

He even had his makeshift police uniform laid out ahead of the special visit.

Zander Miezenbeek, 4, and Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes. Photo / George Novak.

Zander, who will start his first year of school in the New Year, has his sights set on being a policeman when he grows up.

Tauranga Central Police Station Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes said it was rare for the police to have fans as "young and enthusiastic" as Zander.

The young boy's excitement was refreshing, especially given the busy time of the year.

"It's pretty cool to see ... and a reminder of why we do it."

The visit came about after Rachel Miezenbeek told police her son was a huge fan of the police and that he wore his police uniform everywhere.

Western Bay of Plenty area executive officer Jo Ellis decided it would be a nice touch to return the goodwill by sending the boy a gift consisting of a police colouring book and pencils.

She also wanted to "thank Mum for the lovely praise she gave police - especially given the time of year".