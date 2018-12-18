Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating a suspicious fire at Taneatua Police Station last night.

The incident was reported around 10.45pm and the fire was well involved when emergency services arrived.

The damage to the station was extensive and a scene examination will continue.

"The sole-charge police officer who lives next to the station was not in any danger from the fire, but is naturally devastated that this could happen in his town," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen said.

Advertisement

"Police's initial priority is to ensure the continued service to the local community, and we are currently considering options to relocate the officer in the short term."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 07 308 5255 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.