The man accused of the murder of an Ōpōtiki man two years ago has appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today.

Harry Clements Matchitt, from Opotiki, appeared before Judge Louis Bidois charged with murdering Brian Hilton on July 7, 2016.

Hilton was admitted to Tauranga Hospital on that date with facial injuries, first thought to have been caused by a fall. He died six days later.

Police recently reopened the investigation into Hilton's death after receiving new information.

Matchitt, through duty solicitor Steve Franklin, applied for interim name suppression but Judge Bidois declined the request.

He remanded Matchitt in custody to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on February 5.