The mother of boy killed after a drunk driver ploughed into him before fleeing and failing to get help for 16 hours is calling for calm as the driver begins to get death threats.

As well as threats online, people were turning up to Rouxle Le Roux's home and yelling the death threats outside her house.

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died when learner driver, Le Roux, hit him at an Albany intersection on May 18.

Nathan Kraatskow died when hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Albany.
Le Roux, 19, had drunk wine and smoked cannabis earlier in the day before her Mercedes crashed into Nathan when he crossed an intersection riding a small bike.

Le Roux and her two passengers failed to stop.

She was sentenced to 11 months home detention and 250 hours of community work for dangerous driving causing death, sparking a public backlash and the family taking a petition with 143,000 to Parliament yesterday.

Nathan Kraastkow's mother Charlene posted this message on her Facebook last night calling for people to leave Rouxle Le Loux, 19, alone.
On Saturday, Nathan's mother Charlene Kraatskow started the petition questioning the New Zealand justice system and calling on prosecutors to appeal Le Roux's sentence and seek a harsher penalty.

However, yesterday Le Roux's lawyer Belinda Sellers QC said people were outside her client's home on Saturday night "screaming that they want to kill her".

"She has been too afraid too sleep. It has been really frightening for her."

Kraatskow saw the story and last night asked an administrator of the Hibiscus Coast community Facebook page to post her message which said, "We did not do this for people to harass her and go to her house".

"Please that is not what we want. Leave her alone and let the justice system do what it has to!"

From left: Labour's Marja Lubeck and Duncan Webb with Opposition Leader Simon Bridges and Orion and Charlene Kraatskow, with National's Erica Stanford and Mark Mitchell. Photo / NZME
