The jury has delivered a unanimous guilty verdict in a $645,00 fraud trial.

Murray Bryon Provan, from Tauranga, and Robert Ian South, from Auckland, were on trial in the Tauranga District Court defending charges laid by the Financial Markets Authority.

Provan pleaded not guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception and South denied two charges of theft in a special relationship.

The Crown accused the pair of fleecing Gay Rowling and Barbara Gilmer of $645,000 by leading them to believe they were investing in a software company but, instead, spent the money on themselves.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Provan and South denied there was any deliberate intent by them to deceive the complainants nor scam them out of their money as the Crown alleges.

Related articles:

BUSINESS

$645,000 fraud-accused claims memory loss

14 Dec, 2018 11:00am
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Tauranga fraud trial accused denies alleged $645K scam

18 Dec, 2018 5:24am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Fraud trial accused denies knowing about $645K investments had nothing to do with him

17 Dec, 2018 9:00am
2 minutes to read