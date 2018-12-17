The jury has delivered a unanimous guilty verdict in a $645,00 fraud trial.

Murray Bryon Provan, from Tauranga, and Robert Ian South, from Auckland, were on trial in the Tauranga District Court defending charges laid by the Financial Markets Authority.

Provan pleaded not guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception and South denied two charges of theft in a special relationship.

The Crown accused the pair of fleecing Gay Rowling and Barbara Gilmer of $645,000 by leading them to believe they were investing in a software company but, instead, spent the money on themselves.

Provan and South denied there was any deliberate intent by them to deceive the complainants nor scam them out of their money as the Crown alleges.