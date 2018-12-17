A construction worker suffered critical injuries after being struck in the face with a steel beam at an Auckland construction site.

Emergency services received a call at 8.07am yesterday after the workplace incident occurred at a site in Newmarket.

"He is stable," an Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman told the Herald this morning.

The Herald asked the spokeswoman if the man was still serious but she could not comment.

Advertisement

​

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said the incident involved a man being struck in the face with a steel beam.

"We were called but due to the hospital being close by we were stood down and the ambulance attended."