A driver charged over an alleged fatal hit-and-run in July has been granted interim name suppression today.

The 56-year-old Christchurch woman is accused of hitting and killing Steffan Pearce-Loe while he was walking his dogs on Gayhurst Rd near the Avon River in Christchurch at 2.30am on July 5.

The woman was charged earlier this month after what police said were "extensive inquiries and a thorough scene examination" with failing to stop to ascertain injury after an accident.

She was due to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon but was granted a registrar's remand without having to appear before a judge.

Defence counsel James Rapley QC sought interim name suppression, which was granted.

She is scheduled to return to court on January 24.