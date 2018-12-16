An 84-year-old woman missing for three days in remote Western Australia bush has been found alive.

Patricia Byrne, believed to be from New Zealand, survived by drinking from rain puddles but had no food, Perth Now reported.

Byrne had not been seen since 11.30am on Thursday when she went missing while walking in the Stirling Ranges National Park near her family's house.

She was found walking on the side of a road yesterday about 4km from where she was last seen.

Byrne was in a remarkable condition when she stumbled out of the bush and into the arms of two police officers.

She appeared so healthy that for a second they didn't believe she was the woman they were looking for.

"We always knew she was a tough old goat," grandson Blair Coatsworth told Perth Now.

"She's probably the hardest 84-year-old you'd know. She'd take on a gang, she'd take on a gang of people that woman."

Son John Byrne said he didn't know how she survived just wearing a shirt and a pair of shorts.

Constable Steven Ball said the first thing she said when they found her was, "I'm so pleased to see you".

"I'm like 'we're pleased to see you'. It's just [an] incredible, incredible moment."

She spent the night in Albany Hospital. She was dehydrated but in a stable condition.