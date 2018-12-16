Road works are causing major disruption for commuters on the Kāpiti Coast.

Traffic was congested between Raumati and Pukerua Bay for nearly `10 hours yesterday due to loose chip at MacKays Crossing.

Similar queues of traffic were reported on Saturday.

Efforts had been made to improve the situation for this morning, including a full sweep to ensure all loose chip was bedded in.

Advertisement

But traffic is already backed up again with significant delays for those heading south.

The NZTA has apologised for the disruption, saying it is aware of the frustration it has caused.

It said the work is a necessary part of the Transmission Gully project and it is essential it is done now to keep work on track.

Traffic remains under a 50km/h temporary speed limit through the new layout.