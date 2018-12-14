Crowds have swarmed to Auckland's Aotea Square to remember British tourist Grace Millane with a walk of peace and a minute of silence.

Nearly a week on since the 22-year-old's body was found in bush on the side of Scenic Dr in the Waitakere Ranges the New Zealand public are grieving.

Bagpipes are being heard leading the peace walk down Queen St followed by hundreds of tourists and Kiwis mourning for the tragic loss of Grace.

Amongst the hustle and bustle the silent pack holding photos of the young tourist have passerbys stopping to take the emotion in.

Children, mothers with babies, and elderly were amongst the crowd.

UK expats Louise Gordon, 34, and Kristina Popat, 33, resonated with the tragedy as it was not long ago they had just arrived in NZ staying at the same backpacker Grace was. "I'm tearing up just thinking about it, it's just so so awful."

Gathering in Aotea Square the crowd has doubled in size as people joined in signal of support.

A banner with a photo of Grace and the words "imagine all the people living for today" is being held on stage.

Looking out into the crowd, dozens could be seen shedding a tear while listening to the song Imagine by John Lennon.

The gathering ended with flowers, white balloons, photos and candles left at the bottom of the stage for Grace.

The accused 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder, appearing in court on Monday.

Millane, of Essex, who recently graduated from university, came to New Zealand as part of a year-long solo OE.

She arrived in Auckland just days before she was killed.