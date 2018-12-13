It was prizegiving at James Cook High School in Manurewa but for one minute the school fell silent.

It was to pay respects to the young girl that died in a tragic accident last night.

Just a few hundred metres away from the school at Mountford Park the four-year-old girl was killed after being crushed by a scrum machine.

The death has been referred to the coroner and the Manurewa Rugby club as well as police are still trying to understand what exactly has happened.

Manurewa-Papakura Ward Councillor Daniel Newman said this morning the club was in shock and planned to return to the scene today.

"Club members are assisting the police with their inquiries. Obviously I want to ensure the police have the assistance of those involved in the club. We need to establish exactly what happened and provide support to a grieving family following this tragic accident."

Newman said the community would just be coming to terms with what has taken place. It was a tight-knit community that had celebrated Christmas in the Park at Mountford Park last weekend.

"It's a place that people know well. It's a special place. It's a place for families. It's a beautiful location. For this to happen in our community is appalling and obviously will be upsetting to a lot of people."

Last night, Newman said as the local councillor and someone who has spent years supporting the roll-out of sport and recreation at Mountfort Park, the incident is a "devastating gut-punch".

"The tragic death of a young girl in a rugby scrum machine accident at Mountfort Park has shocked the rugby community in Manurewa, and will trigger an outpouring of grief and support for her family.

Tonight we received some heartbreaking news. A 4-year-old girl has died following an incident involving a scrum... Posted by Counties Manukau Touch on Wednesday, 12 December 2018

Victim Support is assisting the dead child's family, who were present at the time of the incident.

Police extended their "heartfelt condolences" to the family during this time.

Newman said the specific details around the incident were not known, however, he understands the park was being used as part of a touch module.