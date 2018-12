A crash which blocked northbound traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge has caused congestion back to Spaghetti Junction.

The crash blocked lane two heading north. Motorists were asked to keep to the right-hand lanes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned drivers to expect delays through St Marys Bay- and all the way back to Spaghetti Junction.

It had now been cleared but the NZTA said congestion through Spaghetti Junction was still clearing.

UPDATE 11:10AM

This crash now fully cleared with all 4 lanes available north again. Allow extra time as northbound congestion in the Spaghetti Junction area slowly eases. ^TP

