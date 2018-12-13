WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Masterton Police are hunting two women and a man who entered a property on Monday night and assaulted three people inside.

Two of the victims suffered facial injuries and the other sustained bruising to her arms and legs.

A weapon was used to inflict some of the injuries on the victims and one required hospitalisation and surgery for their facial injuries.

Advertisement

The man who was hospitalised can be seen with multiple cuts on his face and a large black-eye which has swelled over his left eye.

The offenders entered the house on Renall St around 9.15pm and Masterton Police are urgently seeking those responsible for the attack.

"We want to find the three people responsible for this horrendous attack and hold them to account," Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan said.

"Members of our community should be safe and feel safe in their homes."

Masterton Police seek those responsible for aggravated robbery. Photo / Supplied

The male offender is described as tall and skinny, around five-foot-nine-or-10 inches and in his early 20s. Police said he was wearing a grey face mask.

Both of the female offenders were aged between 16-18 and were around five-foot-three-to-five-inches tall.

One of the women had shoulder length black hair and one had shoulder length brown hair, possibly with some purple running through it.

"There will be people in our community who know who these people are, and we want to hear from you," Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan said.

Those who might know the offenders, or can provide information to Masterton Police are asked to contact Detective Gillian Flower at Masterton Police Station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Please quote file number 181211/7539.