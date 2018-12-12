Our spies have been told off for using cookie-cutter applications to get surveillance warrants under a new law meant to provide greater detail and oversight.

Instead of detailed explanations as to what surveillance will be done and why, the NZ Security Intelligence Service gave "explanations that varied little from one application to another".

Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Cheryl Gwyn's report on the introduction of the new and powerful Intelligence and Security Act is highly critical of the NZSIS and the Government Communications Security Bureau's adoption of the law.

Gwyn went as far as to describe the NZSIS position as "untenable given the clear legal language on those matters and the express statements of policy intent" behind the new law.

She said the NZSIS was slow to make changes and showed a "degree of reluctance" on some issues.

The Intelligence and Security Act was brought in as a result of a government review of the laws governing our intelligence agencies. It was billed as providing greater levels of scrutiny of the agencies' activities while also allowing a greater number of powers.

NZSIS Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge says work to bring in the new law is almost complete. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gwyn's latest report shows the spies have interpreted the demands of the law quite differently to the way their oversight body has done.

NZSIS Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge said there was ongoing work between her organisation and the Inspector-General to "refine the requirements for warrant applications".

"This is a normal process. Statutory interpretation and implementation develop over many years."

She said there had been "heavy workloads" to meet the requirements of the new law, which included guidance from the Inspector-General. "This work is now largely complete."

Pipitea House in Wellington - the base for New Zealand's intelligence agencies. Photo / Mark Mitchell

GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton said work was ongoing to interpret, apply and implement" the new law.

"Interpreting and applying any new piece of legislation is a complex process that must be carefully thought through.

"We have made a number of changes in response to issues the Inspector-General has raised, which have improved our warrant applications."

David Fisher is a member of a Reference Group set up by the Inspector General of Intelligence and Security to hear views on developments possibly relevant to the work of the oversight office. The group has a one-way function in offering views to the IGIS and receives no classified or special information.

