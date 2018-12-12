Tauranga nightclub Bahama Hut has closed.

The closure was announced on the popular nightclub's Facebook page last night.

The post read, "We have some bad news. The Bahama Hut is now closed. We could sit here and explain how, why and who but at the end of the day it doesn't really matter."

The Wharf St night club, which catered to 18 to 25-year-olds, opened in late 2000 before it shut again in 2005 and reopened again in Hamilton in early 2006.

It closed again in 2010.

The nightclub reopened again in Tauranga on Harington St in 2011 and has been open ever since, moving to its current location on Hamilton St sometime in between.

It is not clear yet as to why the club has had to close its doors this month.

The Facebook post thanked partygoers for their business during the past 18 years and hinted at possible future plans.

"The Bahama Hut might be closed now but we'll see what the future holds, its been 7 years and it's time for someone else to have a go at it and see how it goes for them," the post read.

"Maybe we'll give it a few years and have another go with a new concept."

In July this year, police opposed Lyger Investments Ltd application to renew the licence for the Bahama Hut located in Unit 1 of 18 Hamilton St.

However, the Tauranga City Council's District Licensing Committee granted the club's application on strict conditions.