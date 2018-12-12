Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, a relative of the man accused of killing Grace Millane has spoken out, a Consumer NZ report into sunscreen reveals dodgy SPF claims, the distressing account of a boy abused by a Marist Brother, and the story of a llama which made a grave mistake. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

As the family of slain tourist Grace Millane prepare to take her body home, a relative of her alleged killer has made an impassioned plea for people to reserve judgment.

The British woman was killed on the weekend of her 22nd birthday, just a day after arriving in Auckland as part of a year-long solo OE.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

He was refused name suppression, but is appealing that decision, meaning we cannot identify him, or specific details about him while interim name suppression is in place.

Today a relative of the accused, who also cannot be identified for legal reasons, posted a lengthy statement online.

They said they were sorry for the Millane family's loss and that she didn't deserve what happened to her.

They added that the whole of New Zealand and especially the accused's family were broken-hearted.

After they learned of the arrest they said they had hardly slept and had bawled their eyes out.

The relative said if the allegations against the accused were proven to be true, they were despicable, atrocious and disgusting.

Police confirmed this morning Millane's body had been released to her family.

Her father and uncle yesterday joined police at the site in the Waitakere Ranges where her body was found, for a private remembrance.

And the first of numerous public remembrance services was held in Queenstown last night.

Tonight many more people are paying their respects as they gather under candlelight in Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Police say work's continuing to piece together exactly what happened to Millane as they built a timeline of the circumstances.

Calls continued to come into the 0800 number with information from the public but only a few calls were in relation to the shovel they are seeking.

A photograph of a similar "Atlas Trade" hardwood long handle, round mouth shovel was released by police yesterday.

A man charged with assaulting a 3-month-old baby girl now faces nine more charges, including one of assaulting another 1-year-old girl.

The 22-year-old, who has interim name suppression, was charged with the original assault a short time after the younger girl died in Porirua last month.

At the time he was also charged with male assaults female and threatening behaviour.

A homicide inquiry has been launched over the girl's death, but the man has not been charged with murder.

He appeared in the Porirua District Court today facing a raft of new charges.

Key questions remain unanswered after a third inquest into the death of a diver in North Canterbury.

Bua-Ngoen Thongsi died during a diving trip off the North Canterbury Coast in February 2015.

An inquest began in June this year, and was reopened two months later after Coroner Brigitte Windley was dissatisfied over witnesses and reliability of evidence.

Two key figures on the dive trip, including the skipper, gave conflicting accounts of what happened.

A new witness came forward after media coverage, promoting police to reopen their investigation.

The coroner has reserved her findings.

A victim of a Marist Brother who raped children has revealed the dark truths of the past.

The boy was a 12-year-old pupil at Invercargill's Marist Primary School in 1975.

He's shared his story with Otago Daily Times reporter Chris Morris.

Simon - not his real name - told ODT Insight he was indecently assaulted for the first time on the third day of the school year.

Charles Afeaki was a member of the Marist Brothers religious order, whose members taught generations of young children as they passed through the school.

Simon described him as a big "big fella'' aged in his 30s who liked to giggle.

But one day, the Marist Brother ordered Simon to stay behind after class, and made his move.

It was the start of a year-long ordeal of abuse for Simon.

Consumer NZ's latest test of sunscreens has found six out of 10 products did not meet their label claims.

The chief executive of the non-profit organisation, Sue Chetwin, says the six products tested didn't provide the sun protection claimed.

One product – Coola Classic Body Sunscreen Plumeria SPF30 – only gave low protection of SPF6 in Consumer NZ's test.

The other five products were labelled as SPF50 or SPF50+, but Consumer NZ's test found they did not meet these claims, returning SPFs from 16 to 42.

A young woman with intestinal pain so severe she can't eat has been told by psychiatrists that either she is faking her symptoms or that her mother is causing them.

A Herald health investigation has revealed the story of Georgie Ferris, whose weight dropped to 33kg and she began planning her funeral, before doctors treated her.

The Nelson 22-year-old has EDS - Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic connective tissue disorder that can lead to gastrointestinal problems.

But it's been a long road to get help.

During an admission to the National Intestinal Failure Service at Auckland Hospital in 2015, prior to being diagnosed with EDS, Auckland District Health Board psychiatrist Dr Chris Kenedi said there was reason to be suspicious of factitious behaviours or Munchausen by proxy.

Ferris made a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner in September 2016.

Frustration is growing among Christmas travellers who are waiting to find out if strike action will affect them.

Negotiations have continued today between Air New Zealand and union representatives after aircraft maintenance workers threatened to strike from December 21 to 23.

One travel agent says it has been getting calls from worried customers.

House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas says there's already a lot of frustration among travellers.

Consumer NZ says the Civil Aviation Act requires an airline to compensate passengers if a domestic flight is cancelled or delayed for reasons within its control.

Clarification is being sought from Air NZ about whether any strike would be a ''reason within its control''.

The act says compensation should include the reasonably foreseeable losses caused by the delay or cancellation, such as the cost of meals or missed connections.

At this stage no flight delays or cancellations were in place for the days of the proposed strikes.

Forest and Bird's chief executive says he's furious a weka dumped by 1080 protesters at Parliament was likely shot.

An autopsy report on dead native birds used in a 1080 protest at Parliament has found all were killed by unnatural means - but not poison.

The report shows two birds were road kill, two were likely to have flown into windows, one was too decomposed to tell and an adult male weka was shot, probably with a rifle.

The results come after the carcasses were laid on the steps of Parliament on September 12 in protest of 1080-drops.

Protesters claimed the birds, including two kererū, two weka and a red-billed gull were killed by 1080 poisoning.

Chief Executive Kevin Hague says it's disgraceful the bird was shot.

It's not just the National Party that's having to deal with leaks.

The Government's plans for tomorrow's budget policy statement have been released to National.

They show that Finance Minister Grant Robertson has asked all ministers to find one percent of spending in their portfolios that isn't "in line with the Government's objectives".

It also mentions priorities for the Budget 2019, which so far include better support for mental wellbeing and lifting maori and pacific incomes, skills and opportunities.

The Finance Minister doesn't seem too concerned details have been leaked to the Opposition.

Grant Robertson says that these things happen.

As well as the BPS being unveiled, the Half Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update will be released too.

That shows the state of the Government's books, detailing if the Government has a surplus, what its level of debt is and various other fiscal and economic measures.

An early Christmas present for Auckland motorists.

From tomorrow, all Waitomo petrol stations across Auckland will drop unleaded 91 to $1.99 a litre, premium to $2.12 a litre and diesel at $1.39.

Because of the regional and national fuels taxes, Aucklanders have not seen prices this low since June this year.

Outside of Auckland, the rest of the country also gets to be part of the cheap deals Waitomo is offering, with unleaded 91 at $1.89 a litre.

The company has plans for further expansion, with the announcement of three new fuel stops in Wellington, Papamoa and Rotorua.

A llama has had to be rescued by a digger after trampling over a fence and falling into a huge hole in the ground.

The appropriately-named llama, Diggory, ended up in what was intended to be a llama graveyard.

Owner Elise Atkinson says when big animals die, you need to dispose of them quickly, and that's why she'd already dug the holes, although they were fenced off.

But the fences weren't enough to keep the 18-year-old llama out.

Digger man Danny Ireland had to come to Diggory's rescue, digging a big trench then making it into a ramp for the llama to walk out of the hole he was in.

Apparently Diggory was unfazed he'd wandered prematurely into what one day might be his final resting place.

That's the Front Page for today, Wednesday 12 December, making sure you're across the biggest news of the day. For more on these stories, check out The New Zealand Herald, or tune in to Newstalk ZB.

