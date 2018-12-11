Fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Auckland that has destroyed a two-storey flat housing seven people.

The seven people at the two flats on Bassett Rd, Remuera, escaped without injury but the building itself was destroyed, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Bassett Rd is closed, and part of Remuera Rd is down to one lane.

Because of the size of the building, FENZ had earlier upgraded its responses and now 12 fire crews were on site looking to dampen down the remaining fires.

The fire first broke out in the large two-storey house about 3.30am this morning and it did not pose a risk to surrounding properties.