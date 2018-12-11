Four people have been hurt following a collision between a bus and a car south of Oamaru earlier this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Woolshed Rd around 4.05pm.

She said initially one person was reported to have serious injuries but had since been downgraded and all those injured have moderate-to-minor injuries.

A helicopter was tasked with assisting emergency services on the scene but was later stood down.

All four of the people injured in the collision were occupants of the car, not the bus, the police spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald they are assisting police and St John on the scene but are not taking extractive measures.