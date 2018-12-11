Your sparkly new Christmas tree might be packing more heat than expected, with a recall on a range of decorations from Acquisitions stores.

The New Zealand homeware and gift stores have released a recall on all LED and fibre-optic Christmas Trees and wreaths sold in Acquisitions stores from October to December 2018.

A post on the stores' Facebook page states these items were sold with defective adapters, not approved for use in New Zealand.

"We have discovered, after one overheated, that the adaptor (power source) is not certified for use in NZ," it wrote.

Advertisement

Hey guys, unfortunately we have some sad news. We are doing a recall on our LED Christmas trees and wreaths. We have... Posted by Acquisitions - A Few of My Favourite Things on Thursday, 6 December 2018

The recall notice said over-heating transformers can cause fires, and all customers who bought such an item should discontinue their use.

"We can replace the adaptor with a new one, fully certified for safe use in NZ.

"We love our Christmas trees, but we love you guys more. Please spread the word for us, we don't want to put anyone in way of harm!" the store wrote.

Customers are advised to call the Acquisitions team on 0800 110356 or email any questions or worries to info@acquistions.co.nz.

Acquisitions has stores in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru and Dunedin.