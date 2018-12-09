Emergency services are attending a partial collapse of a large warehouse in Hastings.

The building is believed to be the former Whakatu cool store near Mega Mitre 10 on Caroline Road.

Photographs show the roof has caved in and the walls are bowing out.

It's understood there were no injuries but witnesses on the scene said it looks like the building could soon completely collapse.

A nearby resident said it sounded like a "traincrash" when the roof came down. A local landscape supplies business has been forced to close, yet the adjacent Wattie's complex is still operating.

Engineers were assisting on site and the adjacent road has been blocked.

More to come.