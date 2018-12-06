A Ngaruawahia gang leader has been charged over a de-patching of one of his members in an alleged vicious assault in the town.

Allan James Pink, also known as Jamie, made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court today facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in a criminal group with three or more unidentified Tribal Huk gang members with a shared objective of committing a serious violence offence.

The charge relates to an alleged incident in one of the town's main streets which allegedly saw a Huk member viciously beaten, suffering broken legs, in a public de-patching from the gang.

Through his lawyer, Roger Laybourn, he didn't enter any plea to the charges.

The 47-year-old was instead remanded in custody until tomorrow when he will make a bail application.

Pink is a staunch crusader for ridding the small Waikato town of P, while his gang also makes sandwiches for about 100 needy school children.