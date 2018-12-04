A man charged over the hit-and-run death of an Oamaru teenager has pleaded guilty.

The man was charged over the death of Zara Blackie, 14, who was killed in a hit-and-run when she was struck by a car in Severn St in October.

At the Oamaru District Court Today, a 30-year-old Oamaru man pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to stop and ascertain injury.

He was granted continued name suppression.

Her funeral was held in October.

Zara's family members were among those who gave touching tributes and her father Ross Blackie said the family would "never get over this".

He said her death had left a "huge emptiness in our hearts".