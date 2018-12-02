A teenager has been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition after an accident while riding a motorbike.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Pukekawa, near Hampton Downs, with the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter called to assist at 6.12pm.

Helicopter pilot James Tayler said the teenager had been treated by St John ambulance staff at the scene of the incident before they transported him down the road.

"It had been transported down the road a bit to a more suitable landing zone," Tayler said.

"He had already been given some initial treatment so he was assessed and treated further by our paramedic ... was stabilised and flown to Middlemore Hospital."

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand all attended the incident.