A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a dramatic car chase through Hamilton late last night.

A police spokeswoman said the chase started when the driver allegedly drove through a manned police alcohol checkpoint just before midnight.

The checkpoint was along Cobham Drive, near Hamilton Gardens.

"A pursuit was initiated and spikes were deployed, with the car coming to a stop about 25 minutes later."

Advertisement

The driver was arrested shortly after the pursuit came to an end.

He has been charged with failing to stop, driving while disqualified and reckless driving.