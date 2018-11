Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a 71-year-old man was found dead in Petone, Lower Hutt last night.

The man was found at a property on Jackson St shortly before 10pm.

Detective Inspector Shane Cotter said an investigation was ongoing.

Police were working to understand the circumstances of the man's death, he said.

Advertisement

One person was assisting police with inquiries.

Anyone with relevant information was being urged to get in touch with Wellington police.