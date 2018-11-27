One of the men who shot and killed a beloved kingfish at Gulf Marina Harbour has written a heartfelt apology to the Hibiscus Coast community.

MP Mark Mitchell has been approached by the owner of the boat, whose son took the two men to the Commercial Z pier.

"His son had been using the boat that day and had two people on board who were there as friends of a friend," the MP said.

Local community pages have shared photos of boat that reportedly dropped the two "European" offenders off at the commercial Z pier. Photo / Facebook

"He dropped them at Gulf Harbour when he refuelled the boat and had absolutely no idea that they had shot Murphy.

Advertisement

"When they heard what had happened they were appalled and demanded through the common friend that an apology was to be sent to the Marina office."

"After speaking with the owners of the boat I have no doubt at all that they are like any other responsible Kiwi boaties who care for our oceans and aren't responsible for the actions of another thoughtless person.

"I appreciate the person responsible has come forward and apologised."

Here is the letter of apology:

To the members of the Hibiscus Coast community and Gulf Harbor Marina,

It has recently been brought to my attention that you are seeking a person who has speared a Kingfish at Gulf Harbor Marina. I wanted to share some words with you and ask that you understand how this event occurred.

The extent of this event has only just become apparent to me through an acquaintance, as I do not use social media.

So, this clearly needs to be addressed properly for all concerned. After a day of fishing with friends I was dropped off at an unknown dock to be picked up, and the boat proceeded to head back to its berth at another marina.

I'm not from the area and have never been to the Gulf Harbor Marina before. Coming ashore from the ocean there was no apparent signage that indicated the Marina's request for no fishing. After arriving on the dock from the sea, I spotted the kingfish and speared it, not realising that it was a feeding ground.

I have fished my whole life, growing up as a New Zealander, and the ocean life has been a great part of my childhood memories. If I would have known that this is where people come to feed the fish and that the Marina requested no fishing, I would have in no way carried out the same actions.

This was not an act with malicious intent. The truth is, I am just a person who made a foolish mistake and I am sorry that my own ignorance caused upset to the community. Looking back now, I see how, in that moment, I made an uninformed decision and I regret that deeply.

I have always tried to live by the integrity of the ocean, and the marine life that sustains our ecology and nourishment. I am truly sorry to all the people this has affected, and I wish that it hadn't happened. This incident was an error in judgment and I sincerely apologise for any upset that this may have caused.

Respectfully, l will be more attentive when acting in the future to adhere to the requests of the Marina and the surrounding community. If you would like to speak further, I am happy to discuss with you. The public deserves a sincere apology and I hope that they can understand that mistakes happen.

Sincerely,

(MP Mark Mitchell has decided to withhold the person's name "as they have made what I feel is a heartfelt apology to the community".)

RIP Murph.

Local community pages have shared photos of boat that reportedly dropped the two "European" offenders off at the commercial Z pier. Photo / Facebook

Two men, said to be "European" were seen being dropped off from a boat at the commercial Z pier and then spearing the fish from the pier.

The post said the men were seen gutting and gilling Murphy near the Discovery ferry area.

Many Hibiscus Coast residents left comments on the post revealing how angry they are about the death of Murphy.

"Oh no ... our son loves visiting and feeding 'his' fish and was so excited to see the "great big kingfish"... what ass****!!," one person said.

"What pathetic boys they are. Obviously not capable of catching anything in the wild. Those fish in the marina are so tame. They bring so much joy to families watching and feeding them! Hopefully these low-lifes are held to account for their actions," another said.

"These protected fish become great breeding stock as well as education for children and onlookers. Murphy may yet have his say with upset tummies when eating him! RIP Murphy!" an upset resident wrote.

Gulf Harbour Marina is a free viewing spot where thousands of families enjoying feeding the fish.