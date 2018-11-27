A Huntly man charged after allegedly approaching children and doing indecent acts has given up his name suppression bid.

Taukiri Makaira Cash, 27, reappeared in the Hamilton District Court in relation to several incidents around Hamilton and Ngaruawahia in August and October, including kidnapping a young girl.

The kidnapping is alleged to involve Cash grabbing a 4-year-old girl outside her Hamilton home on October before pushing her out when her mum gave chase.

Cash's lawyer Jerom Keung told Community Magistrate Terry Bourke he was still yet to receive disclosure from police so needed more time before he could enter pleas to the charges.

Details of the first charge, on August 26, see Cash charged with presenting a pornographic image in a public place, namely River Rd.

On August 31 he's accused of doing an indecent act on Fox St, while on October 5 the kidnapping is alleged to have occurred.

He's charged with doing an indecent act on Keitha Pl, Hamilton, on October 15 and again on Karen Cres, Hamilton, on October 29.

He's then charged with doing an indecent act and presenting a pornographic image on Kelm Rd, Ngaruawahia, on October 31.

Cash was remanded in further custody and will reappear in court in two weeks.